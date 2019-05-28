First Responders to hold practice exercise in downtown Fort Collins and The Ranch

Residents advised to avoid exercise locations

May 28, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Events 0
First Responders to hold practice exercise in downtown Fort Collins and The Ranch

First Responders

Larimer County first responders from multiple agencies in northern Colorado will hold a practice exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 5, 2019, at the Justice Center in downtown Fort Collins, and the Ranch Events Center in Loveland.

 

This is not a real event, but a simulated practice exercise for training purposes.

 

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Locations:

 

  • The Ranch at the Larimer County Fairgrounds, Loveland Colorado
  • The Larimer County Justice Center, Fort Collins, Colorado

The exercise will test northern Colorado first responder’s preparedness and response to a multi-location multi-victim incident.

Residents are advised to avoid exercise locations when traveling and use alternate routes.

 

Visit www.larimer.org/UNITE2019  for information about road closures and impacts to buildings and services.

 

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

The Cold Muffuletta – It’s Diliziusu!

by Spoons, Soups, Salads and Sandwiches - 14 hours ago

House Cleaning - Spend more time with your family

by Andora Cleaning - 1 week ago

$25 OFF New Patient Nutrition Appointment

970-218-7179

by Del Sol Community Wellness - 1 week ago

View More

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*