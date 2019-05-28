First Responders to hold practice exercise in downtown Fort Collins and The Ranch

First Responders

Larimer County first responders from multiple agencies in northern Colorado will hold a practice exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 5, 2019, at the Justice Center in downtown Fort Collins, and the Ranch Events Center in Loveland.

This is not a real event, but a simulated practice exercise for training purposes.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Locations:

The Ranch at the Larimer County Fairgrounds, Loveland Colorado

The Larimer County Justice Center, Fort Collins, Colorado

The exercise will test northern Colorado first responder’s preparedness and response to a multi-location multi-victim incident.

Residents are advised to avoid exercise locations when traveling and use alternate routes.

Visit www.larimer.org/UNITE2019 for information about road closures and impacts to buildings and services.