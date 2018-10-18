Fitness1 Expansion in Wellington: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce recently provided a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the expansion of Fitness1 on Saturday, October 6th.

We were proud to celebrate one of our members, Fitness1, this month as they completed their 3,000 ft. facility expansion. An increase of almost 80% more workout space!!

Since the fall of 2017 Fitness1 set a goal and completed the following items:

• Expanded cardio area

• More and all new equipment in 2018

• 3x larger child care

• New infant area

• Second massage studio

• Physical Therapist

• A second free weight area with more benches, dumbbells and a deadlift platform with rack

• Our 3,000 sqft expansion featuring:

• 2x larger group fitness studio with a stage, restroom, and storage area

• F1 Performance Training Center with turf, stretching, and functional training areas

• Sports conditioning, youth, & older adult classes