Five-year Flood Anniversary and First Responder Appreciation Event

Thomas Clayton

First responders are essential, performing critical life-saving work in emergencies and other events like the 2013 Flood.

To commemorate the five-year anniversary of the flood and also recognize the 9-11 anniversary, Larimer County is sponsoring a First Responder Appreciation Event at 11 a.m., Sept. 8 at the Loveland Fairgrounds Pavilion #2, 700 S. Railroad Ave., Loveland, Colorado.

The First Responder Appreciation Event is to thank first responders, both career and volunteer, and recognize them for their outstanding service to our community.

Food and refreshments are provided for all attendees of this event and a short ceremony with guest speakers will begin at noon in front of the pavilion.

