Food Bank for Larimer County Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of The Taste Benefit

October 4, 2018 Theresa Rose Events 0
It’s time for the annual Taste Benefit, the foodie event of Northern Colorado.
The Food Bank for Larimer County logo

Paul Donnelly

Fort Collins, CO – October 2, 2018 – Fall is in the air and that means it’s time for the annual Taste Benefit, the foodie event of Northern Colorado. Those attending this year’s event will enjoy samples of unique cuisine prepared by chefs from local restaurants paired with flavorful wines and craft beers from local beverage purveyors. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the area’s fabulous food and beverage culture while helping fight hunger in our community.

This year the Taste Benefit promises to be extra-special as it celebrates its 25th Anniversary. In addition to delicious food and drink, attendees can enjoy a live jazz band in the ballroom, a DJ in the pavilion and bid on fantastic silent auction items, including a New Belgium Cruiser and a gift card from Chimney Park restaurant, just to name a few. There will even be a Flashbox Photo Booth to capture the evening’s fun and festivities.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy extra benefits, including early entry at 5 pm, delicious food from The Still Whiskey Steaks and drink from CopperMuse Distillery.


WHAT: 25th Anniversary Taste Benefit

 

WHERE: Marriott Fort Collins, 350 E. Horsetooth Rd.

 

WHEN: Thursday, October 4, 6 – 9 pm

Tickets are available at www.tastebenefit.org.

 

 

RESTAURANTS

4th Street Chophouse Happy Lucky’s Teahouse
Austin’s American Grill Moot House
Beantrees MouCo Cheese
Cacciatore at Heller’s Kitchen Origins Wine Bar & Wood Fired Pizza
Cafe Vino Otto Pint
C.B. & Potts Rise! A Breakfast Place
CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing Social
Daddy Cakes Bakery The Still Whiskey Steaks
Domenic’s Bistro & Wine Bar The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Bistro
Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market Vincent Heavenly Pies & Pasta
Fish  

 

BEVERAGE PURVEYORS 

Black Bottle Brewery New Belgium Brewing
Breakthru Beverage Odell Brewing Company
Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing Pioneer Wine & Spirits
CopperMuse Distillery Republic National Dist. Co.
Empire Wine Veraison Beverage Distributors
Grimm Brothers Brewhouse Verboten Brewing
Harvest Wine Co VinMarket Selections
Horse & Dragon Brewing Company Vinocopia
Natural Wine Company

