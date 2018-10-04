Food Bank for Larimer County Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of The Taste Benefit

Paul Donnelly

Fort Collins, CO – October 2, 2018 – Fall is in the air and that means it’s time for the annual Taste Benefit, the foodie event of Northern Colorado. Those attending this year’s event will enjoy samples of unique cuisine prepared by chefs from local restaurants paired with flavorful wines and craft beers from local beverage purveyors. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the area’s fabulous food and beverage culture while helping fight hunger in our community.

This year the Taste Benefit promises to be extra-special as it celebrates its 25th Anniversary. In addition to delicious food and drink, attendees can enjoy a live jazz band in the ballroom, a DJ in the pavilion and bid on fantastic silent auction items, including a New Belgium Cruiser and a gift card from Chimney Park restaurant, just to name a few. There will even be a Flashbox Photo Booth to capture the evening’s fun and festivities.

VIP ticket holders will enjoy extra benefits, including early entry at 5 pm, delicious food from The Still Whiskey Steaks and drink from CopperMuse Distillery.



WHAT: 25th Anniversary Taste Benefit

WHERE: Marriott Fort Collins, 350 E. Horsetooth Rd.

WHEN: Thursday, October 4, 6 – 9 pm

Tickets are available at www.tastebenefit.org.

RESTAURANTS

4th Street Chophouse Happy Lucky’s Teahouse Austin’s American Grill Moot House Beantrees MouCo Cheese Cacciatore at Heller’s Kitchen Origins Wine Bar & Wood Fired Pizza Cafe Vino Otto Pint C.B. & Potts Rise! A Breakfast Place CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing Social Daddy Cakes Bakery The Still Whiskey Steaks Domenic’s Bistro & Wine Bar The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Bistro Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market Vincent Heavenly Pies & Pasta Fish

BEVERAGE PURVEYORS

Black Bottle Brewery New Belgium Brewing Breakthru Beverage Odell Brewing Company Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing Pioneer Wine & Spirits CopperMuse Distillery Republic National Dist. Co. Empire Wine Veraison Beverage Distributors Grimm Brothers Brewhouse Verboten Brewing Harvest Wine Co VinMarket Selections Horse & Dragon Brewing Company Vinocopia Natural Wine Company

