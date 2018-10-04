Food Bank for Larimer County Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of The Taste Benefit

Paul Donnelly
Fort Collins, CO – October 2, 2018 – Fall is in the air and that means it’s time for the annual Taste Benefit, the foodie event of Northern Colorado. Those attending this year’s event will enjoy samples of unique cuisine prepared by chefs from local restaurants paired with flavorful wines and craft beers from local beverage purveyors. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the area’s fabulous food and beverage culture while helping fight hunger in our community.
This year the Taste Benefit promises to be extra-special as it celebrates its 25th Anniversary. In addition to delicious food and drink, attendees can enjoy a live jazz band in the ballroom, a DJ in the pavilion and bid on fantastic silent auction items, including a New Belgium Cruiser and a gift card from Chimney Park restaurant, just to name a few. There will even be a Flashbox Photo Booth to capture the evening’s fun and festivities.
VIP ticket holders will enjoy extra benefits, including early entry at 5 pm, delicious food from The Still Whiskey Steaks and drink from CopperMuse Distillery.
WHAT: 25th Anniversary Taste Benefit
WHERE: Marriott Fort Collins, 350 E. Horsetooth Rd.
WHEN: Thursday, October 4, 6 – 9 pm
Tickets are available at www.tastebenefit.org.
RESTAURANTS
|4th Street Chophouse
|Happy Lucky’s Teahouse
|Austin’s American Grill
|Moot House
|Beantrees
|MouCo Cheese
|Cacciatore at Heller’s Kitchen
|Origins Wine Bar & Wood Fired Pizza
|Cafe Vino
|Otto Pint
|C.B. & Potts
|Rise! A Breakfast Place
|CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing
|Social
|Daddy Cakes Bakery
|The Still Whiskey Steaks
|Domenic’s Bistro & Wine Bar
|The Welsh Rabbit Cheese Bistro
|Emporium Kitchen & Wine Market
|Vincent Heavenly Pies & Pasta
|Fish
BEVERAGE PURVEYORS
|Black Bottle Brewery
|New Belgium Brewing
|Breakthru Beverage
|Odell Brewing Company
|Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing
|Pioneer Wine & Spirits
|CopperMuse Distillery
|Republic National Dist. Co.
|Empire Wine
|Veraison Beverage Distributors
|Grimm Brothers Brewhouse
|Verboten Brewing
|Harvest Wine Co
|VinMarket Selections
|Horse & Dragon Brewing Company
|Vinocopia
|Natural Wine Company
Did you like what you just read?Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.
Donate
Be the first to comment