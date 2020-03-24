Food Bank for Larimer County Changes Hours of Operation as It Continues Providing Access to Food During Covid-19 Pandemic

From the Larimer County Food Bank:

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for organizations large and small, including the Food Bank for Larimer County. We have been operating under a modified food distribution process for several days and we continue to refine our operations to ensure those in need have access to food.

The transition from client-choice shopping to a drive-up food distribution model at our pantries has put significant strain on the Food Bank’s operations. Although our supply chain of food remains strong, the COVID-19 outbreak has created a perfect storm at the Food Bank: At a time when need for volunteer support is the greatest, we are limited by social distancing and the need to keep staff, volunteers and clients safe. The result is that we must further alter our pantry schedule in order to efficiently get food to those who need it.

Changes to Food Bank Pantry Operations

To more effectively serve the 14,000 families who visit our pantries each month, the Food Bank is making the following changes to pantry schedules:

The Lincoln Avenue and Blue Spruce Drive pantries will be closed Thursday, March 26 , and Friday March 27 , so we can adequately pre-package food for drive-up distribution.

, and , so we can adequately pre-package food for drive-up distribution. Effective Monday, March 30 , the Food Bank’s pantry schedule will change to: Lincoln Avenue (Loveland): Tuesday & Thursday – 10 am-3 pm Blue Spruce Drive (Fort Collins): Wednesday & Friday – 10 am-3 pm

, the Food Bank’s pantry schedule will change to:

“It seems counter-intuitive to say that in order to serve more clients, we must reduce hours. But that is the case,” said Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani. “If we are to continue to provide food at current volumes and keep our staff, volunteers and clients at safe distances, we must push the pause button in order to build a sufficient inventory of pre-packaged food.”

The Food Bank will continue to review operations and refine as needed. We ask anyone in need of assistance or anyone interested in supporting the Food Bank to visit our COVID-19 Updates page for the latest information: https://foodbanklarimer.org/news/covid-19/

Those in need of food should also visit the Food Bank’s Where Do I Go? page for information on our partner medical clinic pantry and mobile food pantries.

Accommodations for Seniors

On a limited basis, the Food Bank is reaching out to seniors who are enrolled the Commodities Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) and making monthly commodity food deliveries when possible. For all others, we recommend visiting one of our pantry locations to take advantage of the drive-up food distribution process that prioritizes social distancing.

Accommodations for Kids

In partnership with the Poudre and Thompson school districts, the Food Bank is distributing free meals at multiple sites throughout Larimer County while school is out. The only requirement is that the student(s) be present to receive the grab-and-go meals. Complete location details are available at https://foodbanklarimer.org/news/covid-19/.

How You Can Help

To make a donation, to sign-up to volunteer, or to learn more about changes to Food Bank operations, the community is asked to visit https://foodbanklarimer.org/news/covid-19/.