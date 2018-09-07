Food Bank for Larimer County hosts Open House at its new Headquarters and Distribution Facility

Paul Donnelly

Fort Collins, CO – September 5, 2018 – The Food Bank for Larimer County is inviting the community to an open house at its new distribution facility and headquarters in Loveland. The open house, scheduled for Saturday, September 8, is the first public event at the location since the Food Bank moved in near the end of May.

The newly-renovated 42,000-sq. ft. facility, located at 5706 Wright Drive in Loveland, allows the Food Bank to increase the amount of food it stores and distributes in Larimer County.

During this free event, guests can enjoy light refreshments and tour the facility to see the Food Bank’s fresh take on hunger firsthand.

The distribution facility, which took nearly a year to renovate, houses the Food Bank’s warehouse, kitchen and business office. The Food Bank’s two Fresh Food pantries, located on Blue Spruce Drive in Fort Collins and Lincoln Avenue in Loveland, will remain in their current locations where guests can shop for food up to two times per week.

WHAT: Food Bank for Larimer County Open House

WHERE: 5706 Wright Drive, Loveland, CO 80538 (event parking located off Earhart Road)

WHEN: Saturday, September 8, 10 am – 2 pm

Highlights of the new distribution facility include:

173,500cu. ft. of cooler and freezer space – an increase of 618%

2,400sq. ft. kitchen – 212% bigger

3,700sq. ft. volunteer space dedicated to our volunteers who gave nearly 39,000 hours last year

“We’ve been in our new home for a few months now,” said Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani. “We are incredibly excited to welcome our neighbors and community members to our new home so they can see how we are expanding to meet the need in Larimer County.”

