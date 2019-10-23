FOOD DRIVE FOR WELLINGTON FOOD BANK | OCT 16th – NOV 8th

The Wellington Chamber is participating again this year in the 5th Annual NoCo Gives Back Food Drive, provided by Poudre Valley REA!!
100% of items donated will benefit the Wellington Colorado Food Bank!!! To ensure that deliveries are made in time for Thanksgiving the food drive will run through Monday, October 14th to Friday, November 8th.
Food items can be dropped off at the following locations:
– Wellington Senior Center
– First National Bank of Omaha
– The Kinzli Team at REMAX Alliance
– Old Colorado Brewing Company
– Wellington Eye Care
– Wellington Chamber of Commerce
– Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program
Poudre Valley REA will pick up food items from each participating station on Monday, November 11th and will deliver them to the Wellington Food Bank between Monday, November 11th – Wednesday, November 13th.
