FOOD DRIVE FOR WELLINGTON FOOD BANK | OCT 16th – NOV 8th

The Wellington Chamber is participating again this year in the 5th Annual NoCo Gives Back Food Drive, provided by Poudre Valley REA!!

100% of items donated will benefit the Wellington Colorado Food Bank!!! To ensure that deliveries are made in time for Thanksgiving the food drive will run through Monday, October 14th to Friday, November 8th.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Food items can be dropped off at the following locations:

– Wellington Senior Center

– First National Bank of Omaha

– The Kinzli Team at REMAX Alliance

– Old Colorado Brewing Company

– Wellington Eye Care

– Wellington Chamber of Commerce

– Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program