Bath Garden Center and Nursery

Eat your fill from a flock of food trucks—and shop for spring plants!—at the family-friendly Food Truck Rally at Bath Garden Center and Nursery, 2000 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, on April 21. Food trucks will gather beginning at 11 a.m., weather permitting. The tentative lineup of good eats includes The Goodness, Drake Parlor Entertainment and Ice Cream, Ras Ka, Sweaty Moose, and La Pompeii Pizza. Truck selection may change.

Additional food truck rallies at Bath Garden Center are planned for the third Saturday of every month, through October. Visit https://allevents.in/fort%20collins/food-truck-rallies/1771770412868024 or go to the Facebook event page at https://facebook.com/events/1771770412868024 for more info.