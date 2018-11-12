For the Duration, a book review

by Libby James

For the Duration by Nancy Phillips will launch in December 2018. Seen through the eyes of Claire, as a young girl during the tension in the U.S. prior to entry into World War II, and later as mother, grandmother, and eventually a widow, this powerful novel is based on a real experience in Nancy’s life.

The author died in 2016, only a day after she voted. At the time, the manuscript of For the Duration lay stashed in a drawer. Nancy was devoted to the act of writing; something she did all her life. She seldom cared about publication.

Perhaps the story lay untold until now for good reason. It resonates with the current world situation with such gentleness yet strength, that it could not be more appropriate for our time. It ranges widely, addressing the love of neighbors for each other and the touching nature of a friendship between a young boy and girl that endures for a lifetime. On a larger stage, the story deals with issues of race and gender prejudice and the acute pain that can result from a government obsessed with fear to the point where it does, in Nancy’s’ words, “stupid things.” War-time hysteria caused internment of American citizens of German descent and even resulted in deportations in order to obtain freedom for high-level Americans caught behind enemy lines in Germany.

When her mother suffered from severe depression and her father was away at his war-related job seven days a week, eight year-old Claire is called upon to care for two brothers, one a newborn, and basically run the household. When her close friend and neighbor, Carl, and his family, who are of German extraction, suddenly disappear, Claire is heartbroken and will wonder all her life what happened to them.

This experience drives the course of the novel which opens years later when Claire’s granddaughter finds a ring in the attic given to Nancy by Carl more than 50 years ago. “I was nine. It was my first engagement ring,” she tells her granddaughter.

And so the story unfolds, enhanced by Nancy’s skillful dialogue and ability to keep the reader wondering what will happen next. Claire’s interior monologue enriches the tale. Warning: tears likely.

Readers will understand why they are indebted to Nancy’s husband, Wayne Phillips, Nancy’s close friend and writer Linda White, graphic designer Gary Raham, the small group of writers who comprise Penstemon Publications, and most of all Nancy Phillips, for bringing this story to life.

It will be available on Amazon.

