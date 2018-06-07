Buckhorn Ranger Station Vandalized

Reghan Cloudman

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Buckhorn Ranger Station on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest was recently broken into and vandalized. The U.S. Forest Service is asking for the public’s help to find those responsible.

If you were in that area recently and saw anything or have any information related to this incident, please call 970-295-6700 and ask to speak to law enforcement. This phone is staffed 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed Wednesdays).

The Buckhorn facility is not currently in use, but in past years it has served as a visitor center and as residence for seasonal employees and volunteers. It is located in the Buckhorn Canyon, west of Fort Collins.