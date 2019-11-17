FORMS FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE

November 17, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Life in NOCO 0
Annual Holiday Home Tour Benefiting Voices Carry Child Advocacy CenterReturns in Windsor’s Highland Meadows November 22, and November 23.

Wellington Community Activities Commission 

3735 Cleveland Ave.; PO Box 127 

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow

Wellington, CO 80549 

cac@wellingtoncolorado.gov 970-568-3381 ext 49 

FORMS FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE NEED TO BE BACK TO TOWN HALL BY December 5, 2019, 12:00 

On behalf of the Town of Wellington, the Wellington Community Activities Commission (CAC) invites you to participate in the annual Wellington Christmas Parade.

This parade will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. with line-up at First Avenue and Cleveland Ave. from 4:00 to 4:45. You must check-in at this location!

Due to the weather and darkness, this parade route is shorter than the Fourth of July parade. Please see the attached map for line-up and parade route information. Parade entries should line up on First Avenue facing North. The best way to get to the line-up is from Jefferson Avenue, turn North on Third, West on Mae to First. The registration table will be on the corner of First and Cleveland. There is no charge for parade entries. The entries will be judged and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded with a monetary amount. Pre-registration is preferred. The registration form is also enclosed. Please mail the form to the above address. 

Please remember that the weather is usually very cold during the parade. Please make sure that your group dresses warmly. The Christmas Parade Grand Marshall is Santa Claus. The Fire Department has its annual chili supper after the parade. 

WELLINGTON PARADE RULES 

  1. All entrants must register and check in at the registration table located at First Avenue and Cleveland 

Ave between 4:00 and 4:45.,Emergency contact on all registrations 

  1. Alcoholic beverages and glass containers are not allowed. 
  2. [No throwing candy or any other items from the float], Max speed 5 mph, Fire Extinguishers on 

all floats, No one can get on or off the float when float is moving. 

  1. Anything other than candy (such as water, Frisbees, coupons, flyers, etc) handed out during the parade 

must be handed out from the sides of the street. A wagon or appropriate container must be used. 

  1. Anyone enticing spectators into the street will be immediately removed from the parade. 
  2. No careless driving. Keep a safe but reasonable distance in front of you, especially if you are behind a 

group that is walking or an animal group. 

  1. Parade entries should straddle the center line of the road 
  2. The parade route is one way. You may not reverse direction. 
  3. Burn-outs are not allowed 
  4. Animals will be exposed that large groups of people and possibly loud and unexpected noises and must 

be under the control of their handler at all times. 

  1. If an Event Staff member makes a request (such as moving a vehicle), you must comply with that 

request. 

Wellington Christmas Parade 

Saturday, December 7, 2019 

Name of Entry: __________________________________________________________________________ 

Contact Person(s): ________________________________________________________________________ 

Mailing Address: __________________________________________________________________________ 

Email: _________________________________________________ Phone: ___________________________ 

Emergency Contact _______________________________________ Phone___________________________ 

Type of Entry: 

[ ] Float [ ] Equestrian 

[ ] Walking [ ] Other animal ________________________________ 

[ ] Vehicle [ ] Vehicle [ ] Bicycle or Tricycle 

[ ] Motorcycle [ ] Tractor [ ] Other _______________________________________ 

Please tell us a little bit about your entry or group: 

Indemnity Agreement 

I (we) have read the rules for the Wellington Parade and agree to follow said rules. I (we) understand that should said rules not be followed, I (we) can and will be removed from the parade route. 

I (we) agree to indemnify, hold harmless, and defend any action against the town of Wellington, Colorado, its employees, agents and volunteers from and against all liabilities whatsoever arising out of their participation in the Wellington Christmas Parade. 

Signature: ______________________________________ Printed Name: ___________________________ 

Title: ___________________________________________ Date: __________________________________ 

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Second Annual 12th Night Formal Ball

more from Free Our Girls - 5 days ago

11/20 DIY Knit and Sip

more from Sparge Brewing - 6 days ago

Live Traditional Jazz

more from Northern Colorado Traditional Jazz Society - 3 days ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply