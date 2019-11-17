Wellington Community Activities Commission

3735 Cleveland Ave.; PO Box 127

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Wellington, CO 80549

cac@wellingtoncolorado.gov 970-568-3381 ext 49

FORMS FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE NEED TO BE BACK TO TOWN HALL BY December 5, 2019, 12:00

On behalf of the Town of Wellington, the Wellington Community Activities Commission (CAC) invites you to participate in the annual Wellington Christmas Parade.

This parade will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019. The parade starts at 5:00 p.m. with line-up at First Avenue and Cleveland Ave. from 4:00 to 4:45. You must check-in at this location!

Due to the weather and darkness, this parade route is shorter than the Fourth of July parade. Please see the attached map for line-up and parade route information. Parade entries should line up on First Avenue facing North. The best way to get to the line-up is from Jefferson Avenue, turn North on Third, West on Mae to First. The registration table will be on the corner of First and Cleveland. There is no charge for parade entries. The entries will be judged and the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be awarded with a monetary amount. Pre-registration is preferred. The registration form is also enclosed. Please mail the form to the above address.

Please remember that the weather is usually very cold during the parade. Please make sure that your group dresses warmly. The Christmas Parade Grand Marshall is Santa Claus. The Fire Department has its annual chili supper after the parade.

WELLINGTON PARADE RULES

All entrants must register and check in at the registration table located at First Avenue and Cleveland

Ave between 4:00 and 4:45.,Emergency contact on all registrations

Alcoholic beverages and glass containers are not allowed. [ No throwing candy or any other items from the float], Max speed 5 mph, Fire Extinguishers on

all floats, No one can get on or off the float when float is moving.

Anything other than candy (such as water, Frisbees, coupons, flyers, etc) handed out during the parade

must be handed out from the sides of the street. A wagon or appropriate container must be used.

Anyone enticing spectators into the street will be immediately removed from the parade. No careless driving. Keep a safe but reasonable distance in front of you, especially if you are behind a

group that is walking or an animal group.

Parade entries should straddle the center line of the road The parade route is one way. You may not reverse direction. Burn-outs are not allowed Animals will be exposed that large groups of people and possibly loud and unexpected noises and must

be under the control of their handler at all times.

If an Event Staff member makes a request (such as moving a vehicle), you must comply with that

request.

Wellington Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Name of Entry: __________________________________________________________________________

Contact Person(s): ________________________________________________________________________

Mailing Address: __________________________________________________________________________

Email: _________________________________________________ Phone: ___________________________

Emergency Contact _______________________________________ Phone___________________________

Type of Entry:

[ ] Float [ ] Equestrian

[ ] Walking [ ] Other animal ________________________________

[ ] Vehicle [ ] Vehicle [ ] Bicycle or Tricycle

[ ] Motorcycle [ ] Tractor [ ] Other _______________________________________

Please tell us a little bit about your entry or group:

Indemnity Agreement

I (we) have read the rules for the Wellington Parade and agree to follow said rules. I (we) understand that should said rules not be followed, I (we) can and will be removed from the parade route.

I (we) agree to indemnify, hold harmless, and defend any action against the town of Wellington, Colorado, its employees, agents and volunteers from and against all liabilities whatsoever arising out of their participation in the Wellington Christmas Parade.

Signature: ______________________________________ Printed Name: ___________________________

Title: ___________________________________________ Date: __________________________________