Fort Collins Allows Qualified Businesses to Defer Sales Tax Payments for 60 Days

To assist businesses affected by the economic impact of COVID-19, the City of Fort Collins has announced that qualified business taxpayers can defer tax payments for 60 days. Tax payments that are currently due on April 20th or May 20th will be extended to June 20th, interest and penalties will also be waived for approved businesses. The 60-day deferral applies only to sales tax payments associated with filing dates during the months of March and April. Please note that taxpayers that can pay, should pay and that all taxpayers are still required to file on-time monthly returns even if their payments are deferred.

Businesses must apply to the Sales Tax Department and receive a positive confirmation to be approved for deferred payments. For those businesses that do not apply, the Sales Tax Department will include information about the tax relief program in those notices.

Businesses will qualify based on:

Having an average monthly sales tax remittance in 2019 of $2,000 or less; or

If a business’s current tax filings are $2,000 or less per month.

“Our City’s top priority is the public health and safety of our Fort Collins community members, but we must also take proactive steps to support a timely economic recovery,” says Interim Chief Finance Officer Travis Storin. “This extension will provide supplemental relief to our businesses that have felt the effects of recent changes in consumer behavior, tourism trends and employee workforce output.”

The Fort Collins Sales Tax Department has set up a dedicated email address at salestax@fcgov.com, and is also offering online chat from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday at www.fcgov.com/salestax, and a hotline at (970) 221-6780 to assist businesses with related questions.