Fort Collins Announces Facility Closure Updates Following Announcement of ‘safer at Home’ Phase

The City of Fort Collins will keep most City facilities closed through the end of May, with some exceptions following the lifting of the state and Larimer County’s “stay-at-home” orders next week and the transition to “safer at home” guidance.

Most facilities will remain closed to the public through May 31, with the following exceptions:

Select park amenities will reopen after April 26, including tennis courts, disc golf courses, and pickleball courts with physical distancing and other public health recommendations still in place. Port-o-lets will be added in some areas, but restrooms, dog parks, and playgrounds will remain closed. Please follow any posted signage or visit fcgov.com/parks for information. Park spaces and trails remain open for public use.

Golf courses will reopen April 27, with new procedures in place to ensure guests are able to maintain physical distancing. Visit fcgov.com/golf for more information.

The Municipal Court will reopen for hearings starting on Wednesday, April 29, at 12:30 p.m. All hearings scheduled prior to that date have been rescheduled and notices sent to the address listed on the citation. Any questions on rescheduled dates should be emailed to the Court at court@fcgov.com.

Recreation facilities will remain closed through May 31, with all programming and events canceled during this time. Summer program schedules are still being determined based on recommendations from public health partners. Visit fcgov.com/recreation for up-to-date information regarding schedules and summer registration dates.

For facilities that reopen, the public is asked to practice physical distancing and follow local and state guidelines. For more information about the “safer at home” phase, visit Larimer County’s website at https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/safer-home-phase-covid-19-pandemic-larimer-county

For more about the City’s response to COVID-19, visit fcgov.com/coronavirus.