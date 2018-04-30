Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and Regional Partners Present Inaugural Talent Summit May 8

Jennifer Umland

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to initiate the first annual Talent Summit, 7:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., May 8 at the Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland.

The Chamber, along with its partners from the City of Fort Collins Economic Health Department, City of Loveland Economic Development Department, Larimer County Economic Development Department, Larimer County Workforce Center, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Northern Colorado Economic Alliance and United Way of Larimer County, believe talent and workforce are essential aspects of a healthy economy.

“Under-employment and talent shortages are a growing problem,” said Ann Hutchison, Chamber Executive Vice President. “With the Talent Summit we hope to showcase interesting speakers and resources that help business be successful in finding new talent.”

The Talent Summit was established as part of the Align, Attract and Retain Talent initiative in the Chamber’s Northern Colorado Prospers Campaign. Deemed as Talent 2.0, its mission is to actively support employers in finding, attracting and retaining the talent they need by connecting regional employers with residents and residents with better economic opportunities.

The Talent Summit agenda will include industry leader presentations, an insight into Talent 2.0, theFuture of Workforce, an Employer Resource Fair and breakout sessions that will be valuable to employers.

The Keynote Presentation will be provided by Elisa Webb Hill from XYZ University. She is a workforce strategist and innovation expert, who previously held senior roles in innovation, marketing and global licensing for such notable companies as Kellogg’s, Coca-Cola and Federated Department Stores. Ms. Hill brings these executive management insights to her presentations, helping organizations navigate workforce shifts, engage young professionals and implement future-focused talent strategies. Ms. Hill’s presentation, titled “The Future of Work” will focus on chief workforce indicators of change, how to position companies to be innovative and responsive to these changes to attract top talent and win in the marketplace.

The Summit’s closing presentation will be from Zach Mercurio author of “The Invisible Leader.” He is one of the leading experts on the role of purpose and meaning in organizations and life. Through speaking, consulting, and research, Mr. Mercurio has helped diverse organizations and individuals from around the world understand how purpose and meaning unleashes human potential to create thriving organizations and lives.

Tickets are $20 and on sale now at: fortcollinscococ.wliinc31.com/events/Talent-Summit-1376/details

2018 Talent Summit Sponsors:

Elevations Credit Union

Platte River Power Authority

Mantooth Company

AlphaGraphics

Sign-A-Rama

Talent 2.0 Partners

City of Fort Collins Economic Health Department

City of Loveland Economic Development Department

Larimer County Economic Development Department

Larimer County Workforce Center

Loveland Chamber of Commerce

Northern Colorado Economic Alliance

United Way of Larimer County

About Northern Colorado Prospers and Align, Attract and Retain Talent

Northern Colorado Prospers (NCP) is a five-year strategic initiative of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce designed to address four specific challenges facing business in Northern Colorado.

• Fix North I-25

• Align, attract and retain talent

• Bold voice of business

• Retain and expand existing business.