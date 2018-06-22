Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Promotes Staff Members and Adds Additional Personnel

Jennifer Umland

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – June 20, 2018 – The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the promotion of two staff members, as well as, the addition of two members to its already highly skilled and established team.

Kimberly Medina, formally the Director of Membership was promoted to Vice President of Development and Operations. In her new role, she oversees membership development, the annual Moving Fort Collins Forward! Campaign, the investor relations program of the Chamber’s 5-year key strategic initiative, Northern Colorado Prospers and all internal operations. Kevin Jones, formally Business Advocacy Coordinator, is the newly appointed Business Advocacy Director. He continues to support and enhance the Chamber’s local government affairs program.

In the past six months, two new members have joined the Chamber staff. Heather Emory came on board as the Events Coordinator. She manages and coordinates all the signature Chamber events and projects, while providing members with key networking and educational opportunities. Jennifer Umland is the latest to join as the Communications Coordinator. She develops and supervises all publicity, media relations, social media, and communications of the Chamber.

“The Chamber has a great staff. They’re a remarkably talented group that serve our members and community well. The promotions of Kim and Kevin are well deserved,” said David May, Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO. “And Heather and Jenn have had an immediate positive impact as new members of the team.”

The Chamber staff is now made up of 10 employees, filling roles in leadership, finance, membership, events, business advocacy, office management and communications. See below for full bios of the staff mentioned. A complete listing of Chamber staff and contact information can be found here: https://fortcollinschamber.com/about-us/chamber-staff/.