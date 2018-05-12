Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Reveal Small Business of the Year Finalists

Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator

Winners to be awarded at Small Business of the Year Award Breakfast May 24

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – May 8, 2018 – The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 12 finalists for the 2018 Small Business of the Year Awards. Winners will be revealed at the Small Business of the Year Award Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on May 24 at the Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road.

Small Business of the Year (1-10 employees)

– BG Automotive – Providing full service auto repair in Fort Collins for more than 30 years.

– Craig Vollmer Photography – Providing professional photography services for weddings, engagements and more.

– Jennifer Richardson Insurance Agency, Inc – Helping customers understand and find best insurance coverage.

– RJ’s AMAZING Entertainment, LLC – Creating quality family fun by engaging children and adults through one-on-one entertainment including; face paint, traditional games, balloons, etc.

Medium Business of the Year (11-50 employees)

– Coan, Payton & Payne, LLC – Providing legal and consulting services.

– Colorado Iron & Metal, INC – Scrap metal recycling for Colorado and Wyoming.

– IPS (Independent Plumbing Solutions, Inc.) – Providing local plumbing services to the Northern Colorado community.

Large Business of the Year (51-200 employees)

– Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado – Helping customers buy or sell homes with as little hassle as possible.

– Neuworks Mechanical, Inc – Offering commercial and residential services for new construction, remodels & maintaining current systems.

New Kid on the Block (a company that has been in business for less than three years)

– Crafted Leadership, LLC – Instructing and inspiring leaders to do their best work.

– Elevate Chiropractic – Committed to helping reach optimum potential in health and in wellness through the most advanced and reproducible family chiropractic care in history.

– Music City Hot Chicken – Fort Collins’ first and best fried chicken and beer joint.

More than 40 nominations were received. Businesses were judged on community involvement and stewardship, commitment to good business practices, overall business growth and innovation, and workplace culture and employee relations. To receive an award, the business must be a member of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce at the time the award is presented.

Along with the Small Business of the Year Award presentation, the breakfast will also include a presentation from the keynote speaker, Wynne Odell, co-founder and CEO of Odell Brewing Co. For more information and to register for the breakfast, click here.

The Small Business of the Year program is supported by:

Silver Sponsors: Elevations Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente and Leapin’ Lizard Labels

Bronze Sponsors: Adams Bank & Trust, Blue Federal Credit Union, Total Facility Care, Comcast Business Services, Hewlett Packard Enterprises and Williamson & Co., P.C.,

Table Sponsor: Raw Urth Designs

Event Sponsors: KRFC 88.9, Mantooth Marketing Company, AlphaGraphics and Sign-A-Rama