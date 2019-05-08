Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Reveals Small Business of the Year Finalists

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 10 finalists for the 2019 Small Business of the Year Awards. Winners will be revealed at the Small Business of the Year Award Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on May 23 at the Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road.

Small Business of the Year (1-10 employees)

Pinot’s Palette – discover a new way to unwind with your friends. Reconnect over your favorite beverages while a local artist guides you through painting your own masterpiece

Technical Framework – information technology (IT) and cloud systems support

Your True Nature – inspirational poetry, products, eCards and speaking events, helping you to find and live out Your True Nature

Medium Business of the Year (11-50 employees)

Ability Home Health Care – independently owned and operated home health agency

All Star Cleaning Service – reclaim your life with guilt-free GREEN house cleaning

Houska Automotive Services – repairing vehicles in Fort Collins since 1952

Large Business of the Year (51-200 employees)

Charco Broiler Restaurant – family owned and operated for three generations. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner

New Kid on the Block (a company that has been in business for less than three years)

Facetté Total Beauty Total Wellness – offers a broad spectrum of skin care, injectable treatments, laser rejuvenation procedures, dental hygiene, and Colorado’s only LightStim® LED bed

Junk King Fort Collins/Boulder – providing the Fort Collins/Boulder area with professional, fast and eco-friendly junk removal services

Snack Attack Specialty Sandwiches & Brews– local gathering joint where all ages are welcome to come hang for a handcrafted meal, amazing local craft beer and great conversations

More than 70 nominations were received. Businesses were judged on community involvement and stewardship, commitment to good business practices, overall business growth and innovation, and workplace culture and employee relations. To receive an award, the business must be a member of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce at the time the award is presented.

Along with the Small Business of the Year Award presentation, the breakfast will also include a keynote presentation from father-son duo Dennis and Mat Dinsmore with Wilbur’s Total Beverage. For more information and to register for the breakfast, click here.

The 2019 Small Business of the Year program is supported by:

Silver Sponsors: BizWest Media, Elevations Credit Union and LOCALiQ

Bronze Sponsors: Aspen Grove Veterinary Care, Dutch Bros Northern Colorado, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins, Mantooth Marketing, Total Facility Care and Williamson & Co P.C

Supporting Sponsors: AlphaGraphics, Front Range Event Rental and Sign-A-Rama

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is the leading business association in Northern Colorado, dedicated to helping business succeed. Investing in the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce puts members in contact with more than 1,270 business owners and managers in the market. For more than 100 years, the Fort Collins Area Chamber has helped shape the Fort Collins region into one of the most livable places in America.

For more information about the Chamber, call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.