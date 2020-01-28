Fort Collins Art in Public Places Calls for Artists For Several Projects

VINE & LEMAY INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

The City of Fort Collins, Art in Public Places Program is seeking submissions to select an artist/artist team to work with the Vine & Lemay Intersection Improvements Project Team. The artists/teams will work with the project team to develop locations and concepts for site-specific art to be placed at this site. Artists/teams will be selected based on their qualifications/application materials. The Phase I art project is estimated at $87,000. Deadline: February 17, 2020.

Download the RFQ – https://www.fcgov.com/artspublic/files/2020-vine-lemay-bnsf-intersection-project-rfq.pdf

2020 PIANOS ABOUT TOWN PROJECT

The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program, in cooperation with community partners Bohemian Foundation and Downtown Development Authority, seek to involve local artists/teams by commissioning them to work with the Pianos About Town Project team to paint murals or otherwise artistically decorate working pianos. The artists will be required to work on the piano in Old Town Square or other APP determined location in Fort Collins. The intent of this project is to create a downtown attraction of an artist working on site and to place decorated pianos around the Fort Collins area. The artists/teams are required to develop and submit a visual concept for the mural to be painted or decoration to be added to a functioning piano. Selected artists will be paid an $1,000 honorarium. Artist Carly Knowles is shown here. Deadline: February 10, 2020.

Come to our informational session this Thursday to learn more about the process:

Open House and Application Review

Jan. 23, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Carnegie Center for Creativity, 200 Mathews St., Fort Collins

More information at fcgov.com/artspublic

2020 PEDESTRIAN PAVER PROJECT

The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program is requesting designs from artists aged 3 to 18 years old. The drawings will be sandblasted into 16″ × 16″ granite pavers and incorporated into the City’s streetscape. Artists whose designs have been selected by the committee will be awarded $50. Deadline: March 2, 2020

Download the RFP: https://www.fcgov.com/artspublic/files/2020-pedestrian-paver-rfp.pdf

2020 TRANSFORMER CABINET MURAL PROJECT

The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program seeks to commission multiple artists/teams to work with the Project Team to develop concepts for murals to be painted on transformer cabinets located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The murals are intended to help mitigate graffiti, as well as create artful objects within the public sites. The APP Program will select artists/teams for multiple locations. Artists/teams will be selected based on their qualifications/application materials. Selected artists will be paid a minimum of $1,250. Artist Kristen Vohs is shown here. Deadline: April 6, 2020.

Download the RFP: https://www.fcgov.com/artspublic/files/2020-transformer-cabinet-mural-rfq.pdf

2020 COMMUNITY TRANSFORMER CABINET MURAL PROJECT

The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places Program seeks to involve local non-profit organizations by commissioning them to work with the Project Team on murals for transformer cabinets in various locations in Fort Collins, Colorado. The murals are intended to help mitigate graffiti, as well as create artful objects within the public sites. The non-profit organization will develop and submit a visual concept for the mural to be painted on a transformer cabinet located in Fort Collins, Colorado. The APP Program may select one or more organizations for this project. Selected organizations will receive a $550 honorarium to cover expenses. The Northern Colorado AIDS Project is shown here. Deadline: April 6, 2020.

Download the RFP: https://www.fcgov.com/artspublic/files/2020-community-transformer-cabinet-mural-rfp.pdf