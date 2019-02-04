FORT COLLINS BEN & JERRY’S TO ACCEPT NOMINATIONS FOR 2019 FREE CONE DAY NONPROFIT RECIPIENT

For the first time ever, Ben & Jerry’s in Fort Collins is accepting nominations for the nonprofit recipient of Free Cone Day. Happening on April 9, 2019, Free Cone Day is the company’s largest philanthropic day of giving. Although the ice cream is free all day, patrons are encouraged to donate to the designated nonprofit. Last year, more than 7,900 cones were scooped and more than $1,880 was donated to Project Self-Sufficiency.

“Free Cone Day is all about supporting our northern Colorado community, so we’re excited for our community to have a voice this year,” said the owner, Lee Swanson. “Free ice cream and giving back…it doesn’t get much better than that! The day really is a highlight for us, and we can’t wait to see which nonprofit will be the 2019 recipient.”

The Fort Collins Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop has been locally owned and operated by Lee and Ann Swanson since 1996. The shop features more than 35 of Ben & Jerry’s finest, super premium ice cream flavors. The shop also hosts birthday parties, specialty tours and caters for special events.

This will be the 23rd year that the Fort Collins scoop shop has participated in Free Cone Day. To nominate a nonprofit, the organization must be a verified 501c3 located in northern Colorado. Applications must be submitted by 11 a.m. on March 1 to be considered, and the winner will be contacted directly. The application form can be accessed online.

For more information, visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BenJerrysFoCo.