Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic awarded $20,000 grant from Animal Assistance Foundation

Lydia Jordan, Marketing Manager

Services are aimed at curbing pet overpopulation and keeping pets in homes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Dec. 10, 2018) – Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic has been awarded a $20,000 grant from Colorado’s Animal Assistance Foundation to fund multiple programs aimed at helping animals in the community and keeping pets in their homes and out of shelters.

The Animal Assistance Foundation’s grant funding will provide ongoing support for Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s numerous programs that aim to prevent pet homelessness, including their Community Cat Program and Shelter programming for feline care, sterilization, and adoptions. The Community Cat Program, established in 2014, works directly with feral cat colony caretakers and other community members by responding to calls for assistance. Through spay/neuter, vaccinations, building positive relationships, and sharing information, the program improves the quality of life for cats.

Additionally, the grant will help the rescue continue to proactively prevent the surrender of pets to shelters through programs that collectively work to maintain the bond between people and their pets and prevent pet homelessness. Their Prevent A Litter Plus (PAL+) program offers spay/neuter for pets of low-income owners and supports responsible ownership through education and other resources, such as their Kibble Supply Pet Food Pantry.

“We are extremely grateful to the Animal Assistance Foundation for their support of these much needed services, which ultimately help animals by preventing pet overpopulation and unnecessary homelessness,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic.

Struggling pet owners or community cat caretakers are encouraged to contact Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic for assistance through these programs by calling (970) 484-1861 or visiting www.FCCRSNC.org.