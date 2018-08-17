Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic opens new Behavior Center with help of ASPCA® grant

Wild kittens.
Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Spay and Neuter clinic

Lydia Jordan
Marketing Manager

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Aug. 16, 2018Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic has added a Behavior Center to its service offerings, including educational seminars and in-home behavior consultations for both dogs and cats. The program will also allow the organization to help more behaviorally challenged cats and kittens in the local community.

Unsocialized outdoor kittens remain one of the few at-risk feline populations in Northern Colorado, and one objective of the new Behavior Center is to provide the socialization that is essential to making these kittens adoptable to indoor homes. Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s successful crowdfunding campaign in May helped make the Behavior Center a reality, affording the cat shelter the space and expertise needed to rescue felines with more difficult behavior issues.

Additionally, the ASPCA® awarded Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s Behavior Center a $10,000 SPARK grant for animal welfare innovation. The ASPCA® SPARK grants were awarded to only a select few organizations in the country to ignite creative ideas that can improve welfare or outcomes for vulnerable cats or dogs in the community.

“We are so grateful to the ASPCA for their support of this life-saving program,” said Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic Executive Director Sarah Swanty. “We know that all we need to turn so-called ‘wild’ kittens into snuggly companions is a little extra time and attention, and our Behavior Center will allow us to give these animals the care they need to help them find loving adoptive homes.”

