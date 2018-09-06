Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic to host Fall for Felines Adoption Event at PetSmart Fort Collins

Lydia Jordan, Marketing Manager

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Sept. 5, 2018 – Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic is holding its Fall for Felines Adoption Event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at PetSmart Fort Collins, featuring a special $25 adoption fee for all cats age 6 months and older. Adoption fees for kittens under 6 months will be discounted. This special event is sponsored in part by PetSmart Charities.

The Fall for Felines Adoption Event on Saturday, Sept. 15 will showcase numerous kittens and cats, many of which have been living in foster homes. Foster volunteers on site can share with potential adopters information about the cats’ personalities and habits in a home environment.

“Fall is the perfect time to fall in love. For an adoption fee of $25 for our adult kitties, you can bring home a friend that will keep you warm all through the seasons,” said Monica Taylor, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s adoptions program manager.

All cats and kittens available for adoption have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and received appropriate testing. All adopters are required to fill out an adoption questionnaire before adopting.

To add a new kitty to the family, visit Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic, or come to PetSmart Fort Collins, 4432 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, 80525, on Sept. 15. For more information, contact the rescue at (970) 484-8516 or visit FCCRSNC.org.

Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization

Shelter: 2321 E. Mulberry St. #1, Fort Collins, CO 80524 (970) 484-8516

Clinic: 2321 E. Mulberry St. #3, Fort Collins, CO 80524 (970) 484-1861

