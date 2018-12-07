Fort Collins Celebrates its 12th Annual Winter Bike to Work Day

Chris Abshire

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, Fort Collins will celebrate twelve years of Winter Bike to Work Day. People who ride their bike that day will find 48 free breakfast stations located throughout Fort Collins from 7-9:30 a.m. The City of Fort Collins’ FC Bikes program expects more than 1,700 people to participate this year. Bicyclists that do not work on Wednesday are still encouraged to participate.

More than 110 businesses are collaborating to host breakfast stations, and bicyclists will find free breakfast, hot coffee, friendly faces, and plenty of fun all along their morning commute. Bicycle mechanics will also be available at several stations for minor adjustments and repairs. Visit fcgov.com/bicycling for a map of breakfast stations, including breakfast stations with bike mechanics, and to plan your route along Fort Collins’ low-stress bike network.

Join FC Bikes at Jackson and Magnolia, eastern edge of City Park, where you can take a spin on the new protected bike lanes along W. Mulberry from Jackson to Rogers Park.

Bike to Work Day festivities will also take place throughout the day at various locations, including Odell Brewing Company.

Want more news about your community? Subscribe to NFN





Winter Bike to Work Day participants are invited to provide feedback by completing a brief online survey. Instructional flyers with a direct web address to the survey will be distributed at all breakfast stations. The survey can also be found online at fcgov.com/bicycling. Winter Bike to Work Day participants who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing to win prizes! The survey will be open from Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 5 p.m. at fcgov.com/bicycling.