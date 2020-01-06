Fort Collins Chamber Announces 115th Annual Celebration

Community invited to celebrate on January 29, 2020

By Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

jumland@fcchamber.org

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the 115th Annual Celebration is set for January 29, 2020, at the Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road.

More than 600 Chamber members and others from the area are expected to come together to celebrate the success of the Fort Collins Chamber and the business community. This year’s theme will incorporate how the Chamber has been a Catalyst for business growth, a Convener of leaders and influencers, and a Champion for stronger communities.

The Chamber is also excited to change up the program this year and offer a late-afternoon, high-energy program followed by networking that includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks. The schedule is as follows:

4 p.m. – Registration and Seating in the Ballroom

4:23 p.m. – Program

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Networking

7 p.m. – Event Ends

“As an organization, we are regularly considering interesting new ideas to make our events and messages stronger, more interesting and attractive,” said Ann Hutchison, Executive Vice President of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “We think the new design allows for the ability to deliver key messages in a timely and interesting fashion, while providing extended networking opportunities.”

The Chamber will continue the tradition of recognizing the Collins Award Winner, the Chamber Board of Directors and the Volunteer of the Year. Last year’s award winners included Dr. Tony Frank with Colorado State University and Valerie Arnold with Hub Real Estate.

Tickets for the 2020 Annual Celebration are available for $65 per person. Last year’s event sold out, so advance ticket purchasing is recommended. Click here to purchase tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available by calling (970) 482-3746.

The Annual Celebration would not be possible without the generous support of these 2020 sponsors.

Gold Sponsors: Coloradoan/LOCALiQ, Elevations Credit Union, High Country Beverage, Hilton Fort Collins, UCHealth & Woodward

Silver Sponsors: Blue Federal Credit Union, NAI Affinity & Western States Bank

Reception Sponsors: BKD, Comcast, Flood and Peterson & Platte River Power Authority

Bronze Sponsors: BlueSky Restoration, Brinkman Construction, Coan, Payton & Payne, LLC, Cushman & Wakefield, Ent Credit Union, Markley Motors LLC, NOCO Style, OfficeScapes, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart P.C. & The Group, Inc.

Media Sponsors: Jet Marketing & KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins

Table Sponsors: Adams Bank & Trust, ANB Bank, Banner Health, BHA Design Inc., BizWest Media, Canvas Credit Union, Columbine Health Systems, Ed Carroll Motor Company, First National Bank, FirstBank of Northern Colorado, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, HUB International, Independent Bank, Mortenson Construction, Northern Engineering Services Inc., Old Town Media, Plante Moran & WaterPik

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is the leading membership-based business association in Northern Colorado, dedicated to helping businesses succeed. Investing in the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce puts members in contact with more than 1,280 business owners and managers in the market. For more than 100 years, the Fort Collins Area Chamber has helped shape the Fort Collins region into one of the most livable places in America. For more information about the Chamber, call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.