Fort Collins Chamber Exceeds 2018 Fundraising Goal

Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator

More than $550,000 raised and over 100 members joined in annual volunteer-led campaign

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – November 20, 2018 – The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce another successful Moving Fort Collins Forward! Campaign with more than $560,000 raised and over 125 new members joining the Chamber as of November 15, 2018. Started in 2011, this annual fundraising and membership campaign was established to support future Chamber operations, events, programs and initiatives for the business community.

For 10 weeks, 65 volunteers on 12 teams were given a 2018 goal of raising $550,000 and 100 new members for the Chamber. To reach this goal, volunteers and Chamber staff sold memberships, event sponsorships, advertising, initiatives and budget reduction trades. This year’s top three teams were Columbine Health Systems, the Red Carpet Committee and UCHealth.

Want more news about your community? Subscribe to NFN





“We set a membership record this year and it wouldn’t have been possible without our campaign volunteers, chairs and sponsors,” said Kim Medina, Vice President of Development and Operations with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce and leader of the campaign. “Each year, these volunteers amaze us with energy, dedication and commitment to see the Chamber reach its goals, so we can continue to grow and provide programs and other support to the business community.”

Business can still get involved with the Chamber by becoming a member, sponsoring a 2019 event, or getting involved with business initiatives. Visit: http://fortcollinschamber.com/programs-andsponsorships/ or call (970) 482-3746.

The Chamber would like to thank the following:

Campaign Sponsors: OtterBox, Wilbur’s Total Beverage and Odell Brewing Company;

Teams: Ed Carroll Motor Company/ Markley Motors Inc., Banner Health, Brinkman, Columbine Health Systems, Elevations Credit Union, First National Bank, Flood and Peterson, Guaranty Bank & Trust, Merrill Lynch, Red Carpet Committee, UCHealth and Wells Fargo

Co-Chairs: Deb Kelly (Guaranty Bank & Trust) and Mat Dinsmore (Wilbur’s Total Beverage)

Vice Chairs: Gerry Agnes (Elevations Credit Union), Gene Bocis (Anheuser-Busch), Mark Driscoll (First National Bank), Dr. Tony Frank (Colorado State University), Kathy Jack-Romero (Fort Collins Coloradoan), Margo Karsten (Banner Health), Brett Kemp (Flood and Peterson), Lucia Liley (Liley Law Offices), Doug Markley (Markley Motors Inc.), Chris Otto (EKS&H), Curt Richardson (Otter Box), Paul Taylor (Guaranty Bank), Kevin Unger (UCHealth) and Bob Wilson (Columbine Health Systems)