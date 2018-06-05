Fort Collins Chamber Hosting Golf Tournament

Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – June 4, 2018 – Join the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce as it hosts the annual Golf Classic on August 6 at the Fort Collins Country Club, 1920 Country Club Road, in Fort Collins. The event will feature a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Players will have the opportunity to network with northern Colorado business owners and community members, to win great prizes and to enjoy outstanding food while experiencing course exclusivity during the half-day tournament.

“The annual Golf Classic is a long-standing event at the Chamber and we are proud of this opportunity to connect our members with each other in such a beautiful setting,” said Fort Collins Chamber Executive Vice President Ann Hutchison.

Cost to golf is $150 per Chamber member and $170 per non-member with prices increasing by $50 on July 27. Registration is available by calling (970) 482-3746.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available, ranging from $2,500 for a Gold Sponsorship, $250 for a Corporate Sponsorship or $100 for a Hole Sponsorship. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Heather Emory at 970-482-3746 or by email at hjemory@fcchamber.org.

Current sponsors for the tournament include:

Gold Sponsor: Adams Bank & Trust

Silver Sponsors: EKS&H, Beacon Construction, Gallegos Sanitation Inc., Hughes Supply, MedLine, Mosaic Employer Solutions, Lamar Advertising, Ramplify, Keller Williams and Brock & Company

Birdie Sponsors: Blue Federal Credit Union and Candlewood Suites

Beverage Sponsor: High Country Beverage

Beverage Cart Sponsor: Colorado Business Bank

Golf Cart Sponsors: Fidelity Title, Colorado State University Bookstore, RamZone

Lunch Sponsors: Community Banks of Colorado

Closest to the Pin Sponsor: The Double S Group

Longest Drive Sponsor: Drive

Corporate Golf Sponsors: iPoint and Which Wich Sandwiches

Course and Hole Sponsors: Copper Muse Distillery, Elevate Chiropractic, Universal Lending, Century 21 Humpal Inc., MBI Consulting, Fort Collins Family Acupuncture, Technical Framework, Madwire and Ed Carroll Motor Company

About the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is the leading membership-based organization in Northern Colorado, dedicated to helping business succeed. Investment in the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce puts members in contact with more than 1,200 business owners and managers in the market. For more than 100 years, the Fort Collins Area Chamber has influenced efforts to maintain and grow the business community in Fort Collins. For more information about the Chamber call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.