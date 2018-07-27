Fort Collins Chamber Wins Communication Award

Jennifer Umland, Communications Coordinator

Fort Collins Chamber Wins Top Communications Award for Northern Colorado Prospers Quarterly Report

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – July 27, 2018 — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce was named one of three Communications Excellence Grand Award winners in the Publications Category by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), an Alexandria, Va.-based association that represents more than 8,000 chamber of commerce professionals, and 1,300 chambers of commerce, around the world.

Winners of the award were recognized on stage July 18 at the 2018 ACCE Annual Convention in Des Moines, Iowa. Best in Show awardees were among others recognized, including winners of ACCE’s Chamber of the Year award, which is the only globally-recognized designation that celebrates top chambers of commerce.

The Fort Collins Chamber was named a “Grand Award” winner in the Publications Category for its Northern Colorado Prospers (NCP) Quarterly Report. In collaboration with Chamber Member Jet Marketing, the NCP Quarterly report was created to communicate progress on all four goals, with an overview of what has been accomplished, what is underway and where the Chamber is headed next. While not only highlighting the key elements of the 2017-2021 initiative, other goals of this publication includes keeping investors engaged, informed and accomplished with the issues they believe and have financially invested in.

ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, sponsored by Golden Openings, Inc., is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the organization’s Awards for Communications Excellence, which is now in its thirty-fourth year.

“A chamber communicates not only to its business community, but also to the entire town, city or region it serves,” says ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “These annual awards recognize the varied communication excellence of chambers going about their work coordinating efforts that benefit their communities.”

A panel of communications and marketing professionals from five U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated entries, which were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual budget — and entry type: advertising and marketing, campaigns, digital and publications. Judges awarded 13 Grand Awards out of more than 150 submitted entries in 2018. Winners of the Grand Award go on to compete for the Best in Show, which recognizes the best piece across all categories