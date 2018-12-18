Fort Collins City Council Accepting Applications for District 1 Vacancy

Chris Abshire

The City of Fort Collins is seeking candidates to fill the District 1 Councilmember seat vacancy following Bob Overbeck’s election to the office of Larimer County Assessor.

Applications for the vacant seat are due no later than Dec. 26. Applicants must meet the following qualifications:

• United States citizen

• A registered voter in the city for one year immediately prior to the appointment

• At least 21 years of age

• A resident of Council District 1

• Never convicted of a felony.

Those who meet the above qualifications may apply for the District 1 Council position by printing and filling out this form fcgov.com/cityclerk/district-1-council-vacancy/. Applications are also available at the City Clerk’s Office, 300 Laporte Ave.

The appointed person will need to run for election in 2019 to hold the District 1 seat. The appointment will continue until the newly elected person in this seat is sworn in.

Completed forms can be emailed to cityclerk@fcgov.com , returned to the City Clerk’s Office, 300 Laporte Ave. or mailed to P.O. Box 580, Fort Collins, CO 80522.

