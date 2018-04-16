Fort Collins Clinic raises $104,000 at 11th annual Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee

Lydia Jordan

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – April 12, 2018 – Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s largest annual charity benefit, Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee, netted $104,000 on March 24 to help finance the nonprofit’s shelter and subsidized spay/neuter clinic. Nearly 340 guests and over 40 volunteers were in attendance at the “Alice in Whiskerland” themed Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee, held at the Hilton Fort Collins Hotel.

Longtime volunteers and supporters Barb Lloyd of Bellvue and Deborah Chesonis of Fort Collins were each honored with the 2018 Above & Beyond Award for their exceptional commitment and dedication to the organization over the past decade.

The rescue’s 40 Mile Compassion Award was presented to Brittany Ore of Fort Collins. The honor was for Ore’s compassionate action of stopping to rescue a cat that fell from a tractor when the vehicle pulled onto the highway in front of her. Ore, an Eaton Middle School teacher, has rescued numerous domestic and wild animals in our community.

Clinic Medical Services Manager Sara Kemp of Fort Collins was selected by Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic’s Board of Directors as the annual champion for the Saving P.A.W.S. staff recognition award.

Generous businesses and individuals donated hundreds of items to make the Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee’s silent and live auctions a success. For the first time, mobile bidding allowed supporters to participate in the silent auction from anywhere. Thirty artists also donated their talents to create the crowd-favorite Grand Cat art pieces, this year on a new, wooden silhouette form, the sale of which netted a record $4,400 for the nonprofit.

Since its inception in 2006, the organization has grown to employ nearly three dozen staff members and has an annual operating budget of $1.8 million. The Whiskers ’n Wags Jubilee fundraiser plays an important role in supporting the nonprofit’s services and mission to prevent pet homelessness.

“This event would not have been as successful as it was without the support of our 49 amazing sponsors, including our presenting sponsors Poudre Pet & Feed Supply and Natural Balance Pet Foods,” said Executive Director Sarah Swanty.

Other major sponsors included Dye & Whitcomb CPAs, Elanco, Fort Collins Veterinary Emergency and Rehabilitation Hospital, Fort Collins Lakeside KOA, Friendship Hospital for Animals, Hank’s Pet Food Market, Horizon Mechanical Solutions, Austin Korshak Hach Memorial Fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Craig and Niki Kozak, OtterCares Foundation, and VCA Fort Collins.