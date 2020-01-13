Fort Collins Council members to Host Listening Sessions in January

Three Fort Collins City Councilmembers will host informal community listening sessions in the coming weeks.
Jan. 18: Councilmember Ross Cunniff will host a listening session from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Sand Lily Room at the Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Dr.
Jan. 25: Councilmember Susan Gutowsky will host a listening session from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in Eagle Room 1 at the Northside Aztlan Center, 112 E. Willow St.
Jan. 25: Councilmember Emily Gorgol will host a listening session from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the District 6 Office, 200 W. Mountain Ave., Suite B.
The public is invited to attend and share ideas about the issues facing Fort Collins.
