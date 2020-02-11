Fort Collins Councilmembers to Host Listening Sessions in February

Three Fort Collins City Councilmembers will host informal community listening sessions in the coming weeks.

Feb. 15: Councilmember Ross Cunniff will host a listening session from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Sand Lily Room at the Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Dr.

Feb. 29: Councilmember Susan Gutowsky will host a listening session from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 in Eagle Room 1 at the Northside Aztlan Center, 112 E. Willow St.

Feb. 29: Councilmember Julie Pignataro will hold a community volunteer cleanup at Warren Park, followed by a listening session on Saturday, Feb. 29:

9-10 a.m., Warren Park cleanup, 1101 E. Horsetooth Rd.

10-11 a.m., Listening Session, CB&Potts at Collindale, 1441 E. Horsetooth Rd.

Participants should RSVP by Feb. 26 at engage.fcgov.com to ensure adequate supplies are available.

All residents are invited to attend and share ideas about the issues facing Fort Collins.