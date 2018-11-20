Fort Collins Country Club Raises $2,500 for Hope Lives!

Heidi Elser,

Fort Collins Country Club

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Nov. 19, 2018) – Fort Collins Country Club, northern Colorado’s premier country club, raised $2,500 at its Fight for Life Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis Tournament. All funds will be donated to Hope Lives!, a local charity that provides supportive services to local breast cancer fighters.

“We are fortunate to have numerous generous members who are always willing to band together for a great cause,” said Rob Kuseski, Director of Tennis at Fort Collins Country Club. “Cancer is a disease that affects everyone in some shape or form. Showing our solidarity for the fighters is one way we can support them during this difficult time.”

The tournament took place on Oct. 20-21 and included 50 participants. This was the first year that the tournament was held with the goal of it becoming an annual benefit. The idea for the event was inspired by Fort Collins Country Club employee, Sarah Brown, an employee in the tennis department whose mother battled breast cancer.

Learn more about the Fort Collins Country Club at clubcorp.com/Clubs/Fort-Collins-Country-Club.

About Fort Collins Country Club

Fort Collins Country Club is Northern Colorado’s premier country club featuring an array of amenities and activities for every family member to enjoy, including golf, tennis, fitness, swimming, kids’ programs and dining. An integral part of the community for nearly 60 years, Fort Collins Country Club is the perfect place to dine, play, and get away. Learn more at clubcorp.com/Clubs/Fort-Collins-Country-Club.

