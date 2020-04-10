Fort Collins Establishes Outdoor Shelter at Heritage Park Near Azatlan Community Center for Unsheltered Homeless People

The City of Fort Collins has designated an outdoor shelter area at Heritage Park near Azatlan Community Center. It will remain in place until the State and/or County lifts the Stay-at-Home Order (currently April 26).

The short-term solution will ensure appropriate health and safety measures are in place for those who are sheltering outdoors as well as neighbors and the broader community.

The action is based on specific recommendations issued by the Center for Disease Control to (1) respond to COVID-19 potential among people experiencing unsheltered homelessness and (2) protect people experiencing homelessness and the larger community from the spread of COVID-19.

“We are well aware of the issues going on around Northside Aztlan Community Center. While this is something that has grown organically over the past 48 hours without authorization from the City, we are working to address the challenging reality of the situation while balancing the need for safe shelter for all during this pandemic outbreak,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry.

The City will be managing this outdoor shelter area with the coordination of various departments like: Police, Parks, Recreation, Social Sustainability, and Neighborhood Services. Police will lead site security, in coordination with Park Rangers to provide security 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Parks will provide signage both inside and outside of the area that will include rules and consequences. Behavioral/ban protocols will be in place.

Port-a-potties, hand sanitizer and/or washing stations, and a camera trailer will be provided. The area will be clearly marked with signage and fencing and will include dumpsters for trash.

To learn more visit fcgov.com/social sustainability. For answers to questions or concerns not addressed there, visit fcgov.com/AccessFortCollins. For emergencies, please call 911.