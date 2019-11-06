Fort Collins’ First Brewpub, CooperSmith’s Celebrates 30 Years

Fort Collins first official brewpub, CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing is celebrating 30 years in business November 4-8, 2019, featuring food specials, drink specials and its annual ‘Free Beer For a Year’ giveaway.

CooperSmith’s has been quenching the thirst of craft beer connoisseurs and feeding the hunger of “foodies” in Northern Colorado since 1989. Over the years, it has become a staple in Old Town Fort Collins’ dining scene and a pioneer in the city’s world-famous craft brew culture—renowned as one of the region’s most respected at beer festivals with it’s medal-winning, small-batch beer.

“Being in the craft beer business for 30 years has been really an amazing arc,” said Dwight Hall, President and Owner at CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing. “The beer scene has exploded so much that if you can think it and make it, people will drink it.”

CooperSmith’s Anniversary Specials:

5-10pm Daily – Pubside & Poolside: $19.89 Dinner Special (includes beer, entree, dessert and a free pint glass)

11am-3pm – Pubside: $10 Lunch Special (includes beer & entree)

Nov. 4-8 Daily – Pubside & Poolside: $3 Pints All Day (Flagship Pints)

Friday, Nov. 8 – Poolside: Anniversary Celebration (FREE show by Maxwell Mud

Visiting the Fort Collins brewpub, located in Old Town Square, has become a perennial favorite and is revered as an area landmark and local tradition. CooperSmith’s offers a diverse menu of American food and a unique dining atmosphere spanning across two historic buildings. Both locations offer the Old Town brewery’s signature craft beers and menus that cater to traditional dining and pub-fare tastes. For those out late, “Poolside” offers a selection of lighter fare, billiards, shuffleboard and other games for guests to enjoy.