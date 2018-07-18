Fort Collins Fringe Festival features over 90 performances in 4 days at 5 venues

Jacqui Goldring, Marketing Intern, Fort Collins Fringe Festival

Fort Collins—Decidedly unconventional theatre is returning to Fort Collins. The sixth Fort Collins Fringe Festival will be held in downtown Fort Collins on Thursday, July 26th; Friday, July 27th; Saturday, July 28th; Sunday, July 29th at the Lyric Cinema, Museum of Discovery Dome Theatre & Big Backyard, Bas Bleu Theatre, and Wolverine Farm Letterpress & Publick House. The 4-day event showcases over 90 performances of original and experimental work by more than 150 local and national playwrights, choreographers, poets, comedians, cinematographers, and performers, including professional, amateur and student practitioners.

The Fort Collins Fringe Festival features productions by local creators including companies from Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver as well as touring artists from Missouri, California, and Wyoming. This year’s productions will showcase a vast array of live performance genres including; dance, poetry, improvisation, clowning, new plays, kids shows, live music, musical theatre, magic shows, multimedia, 360-degree digital dome films, hypnosis, burlesque and circus acts.

The Festival opens on Thursday, July 26, 6pm at the Lyric featuring 60-second previews of each Fringe performance. After the previews we’re excited to have a special performance from BlueStocking Burlesque at 9:30pm. On Saturday, July 28 Fringe Out: A Free Family Fringe event from 10am-1pm on the Old Town Square stage is free and open to the public featuring family-friendly fringe acts and participatory theatre games and activities for kids. The Awards Ceremony/After-Party begins at 7:30pm on Sunday, July 29 at the Lyric Cinema.

Festival button passes cost $5 and are available in advance and at the door. Tickets must be purchased for individual performances on the Festival website and prices range from $1 to $10 per show. Audiences will have opportunity to vote for the Audience Choice Award.

Details and tickets to the performances and the schedule are available on the event’s website, www.fringefestivalfortcollins.com.

The Fort Collins Fringe is a grassroots event organized and produced by Heather Ostberg Johnson, Jessica MacMaster, Willis Productions with support from The Lyric Cinema, Salt Magazine, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Dome Club at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, La-De-Da School for the Performing Arts, and Windsor Community Playhouse.