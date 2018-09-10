Fort Collins Grandma’s Announce Rally

The Rockin’ Grannies’Rally

Northern Colorado – Grandma’s in Fort Collins are preparing to rally for progressive issues on October 6, 2018 in Old Town Square. We are contacting members of the local media to conduct pre-rally interviews in the upcoming weeks with Patricia Olson the event director, and several featured speakers.

What: A protest with grandmothers sitting in rocking chairs with colored (knitted, crocheted) afghans on their laps listening to speakers discuss the following issues.

WHY: Bring attention to Trump administration’s policies and actions that harm children

· Separation of migrant parents and children

· Administration’s failure to support breast feeding with World Health Organization

· EPA policies that pollute the air and water

· Animals further endangered due to reversal of prior protection policies

· Lack of universal health care for our children

· Lack of support for public education

· Lack of support for Medicaid to help poor families

· Grandmothers Vote!

· Kids need clean air, pure water, good food and their parents

· Trump: Breasts are good for kids! (Milk)

· Suffer the little ones NOT

· If teachers need to carry guns, Trump needs to read a book!

· I CARE for our children!!! DO YOU?

PR CONTACT: Ximena Ramirez

Email: ximenaramirez@gmail.com Phone: (210) 400-5142

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.