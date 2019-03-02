Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity Opens Homeownership Application Process

Beginning March 19 through April 18, 2019, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity will have applications available to help local families become homeowners in the Harmony Cottages neighborhood.

Located at the southeast intersection of Harmony Road and Taft Hill Road, Harmony Cottages is the largest Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity development. The energy efficient homes range in size from 950-1,250 square feet and feature landscaping, picket fences and usable porches, set in a neighborhood that includes a designated pocket park and open spaces.

To qualify for a Habitat home applicants must:

Live or work in Fort Collins or the surrounding rural areas

Have a need for adequate shelter

Earn between 45-80% of Fort Collins’ area median income

Contribute up to 500 hours of “sweat equity” working to build their home.

Habitat homeowners pay a 0% interest mortgage. Their mortgage payments go directly back to Habitat to build more homes in the community.

Printed applications in English and Spanish are available at the following locations: Housing Catalyst, 1715 West Mountain Ave.; Project Self-Sufficiency, 2001 South Shields Street, Suite D-203; Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 4001 South Taft Hill Road, and the Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity Administrative offices at 1600 Palm Drive.

They are also available for download at www.FortCollinsHabitat.org.

Interested applicants MUST attend one of the following mandatory orientation sessions prior to their application being accepted. The orientation sessions will be held:

Sunday, April 14, 2 PM at Unity Church of Fort Collins, 1401 West Vine Drive

Thursday, April 18, 6 PM at Unity Church of Fort Collins, 1401 West Vine Drive

Those interested in applying, or those who would like more information about the application process, should contact Theresa Bain, Habitat Homeowner Services Director, at 970-488-2605.

About Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit Christian organization that empowers low-income families by partnering with them to build affordable housing. Habitat does not give the houses away, but rather sells them to families in need through no-profit loans. Qualified families also contribute hundreds of sweat equity hours in the building of their home alongside hundreds of community volunteers who give of their time and talents. Since its inception in 1993, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity has constructed 62 homes in the Fort Collins community and 148 internationally. Visit us at www.fortcollinshabitat.org to learn more.