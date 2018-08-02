Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity’s Pasta in the Rockies Fundraiser Celebrates 20 Years

Alex Statham-Lardner, Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (July 31, 2018) – Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity invites the northern Colorado community to its 20th annual Pasta in the Rockies fundraiser event on Saturday, Aug. 18. The event will run from 5:30-8 p.m. and take place at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1709 W. Elizabeth Street in Fort Collins. The event is free to attend, and all donations will support Fort Collins Habitat’s mission of providing safe and affordable housing for all.

“Pasta in the Rockies is the longest running Fort Collins Habitat fundraiser,” said Kristin Candella, Executive Director of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. “We are immensely grateful for the longtime partnership of Westminster Presbyterian Church and are looking forward to a night of delicious food and engaging with our generous neighbors.”

Fundraiser attendees will be treated to a dinner of Pappardelle’s finest pasta, served with homemade sauces and desserts. Vocal and piano music will accompany the dinner. The event is entirely donation-based and volunteer-run, so 100 percent of donations will go to Fort Collins Habitat. The event is open to all community members and is kid-friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Visit fortcollinshabitat.org for more information on the event and its mission.

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing in the Fort Collins area and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. www.FortCollinsHabitat.org. Also find us on Facebook and Twitter.