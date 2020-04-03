Fort Collins In Pictures: Old Town Fort Collins Resembles a Ghost Town

April 3, 2020 Blaine Howerton News 0

Photos by Dewey Chapman Photography

Photographer Dewey Chapman is documenting (in pictures) the state of Old Town Fort Collins during the current crisis. Parking lots are empty. Sidewalks don’t carry patrons. What was a bustling Fort Collins Old Town only a few weeks ago now sometimes resembles a ghost town.

