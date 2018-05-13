Fort Collins Indian Motorcycle Dealership to Host Memorial Weekend Celebration

Rebecca Ellington

Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins is hosting a Memorial Weekend celebration Friday, May 25 through Sunday, May 27. Kicking off the weekend with a tailgate party featuring competition BBQ and refreshments, the dealership will host the Indian Motorcycle Demo Truck for Demo Days with the complete 2018 Indian Motorcycle line-up.

The Kick Off Memorial Day Weekend Tailgate Party will take place on May 25 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will be open to the public. The demo truck will be on-siteMay 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and May 27 beginning at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and allow people to experience the thrill of riding an Indian Motorcycle. There is truly nothing better than the open road on an American Classic,” says Owner of Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins, Brian Harris. “Spend your 2018 Memorial Weekend with us at Indian Motorcycle of Fort Collins Colorado.”

For more information about the upcoming event visit https://www.indianmotorcycleoffortcollins.com/–timetoride/.