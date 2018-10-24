Fort Collins Longhorn Steakhouse leader receives National recognition

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Richard Kerr, Managing Partner of the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fort Collins, has achieved Diamond Club status, one of the top honors at parent company Darden Restaurants. He was recognized this year for his commitment to delivering guest experiences at the highest level, while making a difference in the lives of guests and team members, as well as in his community.

“Richard embodies LongHorn’s commitment to quality,” said Todd Burrowes, President of LongHorn Steakhouse. “He champions our unique culture to his team members and creates unmatched guest experiences.”

This year, Kerr joins an elite group of 24 Managing Partners selected from more than 500 LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants in the country, making this a truly exclusive honor.

Kerr attributes his professional success to his team’s hard work and his family’s support.

The Fort Collins LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 3450 S. College Ave.

