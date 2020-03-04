Fort Collins Lounge and Supper Club Renovates and Reopens

Underground Cocktail Music Lounge Ace Gillett’s reopened its doors in Fort Collins Friday, February 14 after a month-long renovation in order to make an overall more comfortable and inviting experience and feel for the community.

Located in Old Town Fort Collins, beneath the recently renovated Armstrong Hotel, Ace Gillett’s has undergone a serious remodel. They have introduced refurbished interiors, reinvigorated cuisine and liquid refreshments, and nightly live music or vintage vinyl spinning.

The inside of Ace Gillett’s has received a make-over, from the intimate bar to the bathrooms. Previously, there were two rooms, the library room and a general office that were used as meeting rooms. Now, those same rooms have been opened up and to live music, dancing and dining, and even private events.

“The updates to our interior and menus will better serve the guests of today, while our service allows each person who walks through our doors to feel at home,” said George Prine, general manager of The Armstrong Hotel and Ace Gillett’s.

Along with the new interior comes weekly programming. Mondays will be Local Neighborhood Night, featuring local brewers and businesses as well as a House Dj playing vinyl. Tuesdays are Cocktails for a Cause and there is eve Retro Wednesdays. The rest include Thursday Date-Night Dance Nights and Friday and Saturday Live Jazz with a Sunday Champagne & Jazz Brunch launching later in the spring.

Ace Gillett’s has been known for its emphasis on Jazz and it plans to stay that way. Live music will consist of jazz including swing. They also intend on making the vinyl addition a tactile experience where people pick out albums to be played. They will make music selections or recommendations to be paired with a drink, such as an old fashion with the singing of Frank Sinatra for example.

With an emphasis on a supper club, Ace Gillett’s kitchen is run by Executive Chef Gustavo Gonzales. Gonzales has developed a new, locally sourced menu that infuses comfort with flare. “It’s a simple menu with a little twist to it. Straightforward identifiable dishes for people to feel comfortable when they come here,” said Gonzales.

For more information about Ace Gillett’s, please visit their website at acegilletts.com or give them a call at (970) 449-4797.