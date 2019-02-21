Fort Collins Man to Take Part in Breckenridge Ski Festival for Blind and Visually Impaired

Trevor Hahn, 42, a visually impaired athlete from Fort Collins, Colo., will be taking part in next week’s Winter Ski Festival in Breckenridge, Colorado. Blind skiers and snowboarders from across the U.S., including Colorado, will navigate the slopes of Breckenridge with guides February 28-March 2.

 

This year’s group of 17 participants range in age from 5-59 and represent eight different states. The youngest skiers are a brother and sister from Westminster, Colo., Logan (7) and Zoe (5) Galloway. The oldest is Walter Raineri, 59, from San Francisco.

Now in its 10th year, this annual event is hosted by the United States Association of Blind Athletes, sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and coordinated by the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

