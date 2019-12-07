Fort Collins Municipal Government Continues Reduction Trend Past 2020 Goal

JILL J. MARX

The City of Fort Collins exceeded its internal 2020 climate action goal of reducing carbon emissions by 20% below 2005 levels in 2017, three years ahead of schedule. The newest municipal inventory indicates that the City organization continues to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, with 2018 levels 22% below the 2005 baseline. Organizational emissions per City employee are 41% below 2005 levels.

This achievement was made possible by cleaner electricity generation and increased energy efficiency of City buildings and operations. The Municipal Energy Efficiency Fund contributed significantly to these results through projects like 100 kilowatt photovoltaic systems and LED lighting retrofits on both the Remington Street Parking Garage and the Civic Center Parking Garage. Additionally, operational changes including optimization of the anaerobic digester and aeration processes at the Drake and Mulberry Water Reclamation Facilities significantly lowered electricity and natural gas use and corresponding emissions.

The City aims to demonstrate to other businesses and organizations in Fort Collins that reaching carbon reduction goals is possible, and that the next milestone goal of 80% greenhouse gas reductions by 2030 will take innovative approaches and community collaboration.

For more information on the City’s Climate Action efforts and the Climate Action Plan, visit fcgov.com/climateaction.