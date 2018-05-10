PeopleForBikes Foundation names Fort Collins Best Bike City

Tessa Greegor, FC Bikes Program Manager

Fort Collins rolled to the top of the list for best places to ride your bike in the nation.

PeopleForBikes, a foundation aimed at promoting bike ridership, named Fort Collins as the No. 1 City in America for cycling ahead of Wausau, WI, No. 2, and Boulder No. 3. The new ranking system looked at 480 cities across the United States before naming its preferred picks.

“This is a great honor and one that shows how important cycling is to our community,” said Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell. “Our amazing cyclists and cycling infrastructure helps to make Fort Collins a wonderful place to enjoy and safely travel by bicycle.”

The new system used to rank Fort Collins considered ridership, safety, network, acceleration and reach. Fort Collins received high marks in each category, with safety topping the list.

“What gets measured gets done,” said PeopleForBikes Research Director Jennifer Boldry, Ph.D., who’s spent three years developing the rating system. “I would love if this were a tool for cities to measure where they are and track their progress.”

Fort Collins, already named a Platinum Bicycle Friendly Community, the highest ranking from the League of American Bicyclists. FC Moves and FC Bikes work diligently to keep cyclists in Fort Collins safe.

“We were thrilled to learn that Fort Collins was designated both the best and safest bicycling city according to PeopleForBikes’ recent City Ratings announcement,” said Tessa Greegor FC Bikes Program Manager. “This recognition reflects years of hard work by people throughout the community to create a city where bicycling is safe, accessible and enjoyable. We’re excited to build on this momentum to make bicycling even more attractive and comfortable for Fort Collins residents and visitors!”

To see the full list of best places for bikes visit cityratings.peopleforbikes.org/all-cities-ratings/