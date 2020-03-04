Fort Collins Plans Initial Meetings on Wireless Master Plan

The City of Fort Collins will hold two open houses in March as it kicks off the development of the City’s first Wireless Master Plan.

The plan is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of existing wireless infrastructure, such as cell phone towers, within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area and help ensure that any future deployments do not create unnecessary or redundant wireless infrastructure. The effort is also expected to help guide updates to City policy and Land Use Code standards related to wireless telecommunication facilities.

The open houses will begin with a presentation by City staff and consultants to discuss the community’s existing inventory of wireless telecommunication facilities as well as standards for wireless telecommunications at the local and federal level. Staff and consultants will be available to discuss the planning process, local conditions, and other questions related to regulations for wireless service.

The open houses will be held:

Monday, March 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Twinberry Room at the Fort Collins Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Drive, and

Wednesday, March 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Eagle Rooms 1 and 2 at the Northside Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St.

For more information about this project, visit https://ourcity.fcgov.com/wirelessmasterplan