Fort Collins Police Services Fills Assistant Chief Positions

After a national search, Fort Collins Police Services has selected John Feyen and Tim Doran to fill the agency’s open assistant chief positions.

John Feyen is a 31-year veteran of public safety who spent the last 18 years serving with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. During his tenure at the Sheriff’s Office, he served in a variety of capacities in the patrol and investigations divisions, as well as functioning as the Interim Chief for the Town of Berthoud. He finished his career at the Sheriff’s Office as the lieutenant supervising the general investigations section. Prior to his career in law enforcement, Feyen spent 13 years as a paramedic in Kansas City, Missouri and Loveland, Colorado. During this time, he also cross-trained as a structural firefighter and volunteered on the dive rescue team. A native of Iowa, Feyen holds a bachelor’s degree from CSU-Global in Leadership and Organizational Development and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Tim Doran is a 28-year veteran of federal law enforcement. He retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2016 and spent the last two years serving as Director of Service Operations for Advanced Energy Industries, located in Fort Collins. Doran brings a wide range of operational and leadership experience to this assignment. He spent 10 years in the US Army and 22 years with the FBI. He retired as Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office, where he managed 175 Agents and administrative staff responsible for crisis response in Maryland and Delaware. Other assignments include serving on the White House National Security Council and running the Washington D.C. Violent Crime and Joint Terrorism Task Forces. A Cleveland native, Doran holds an engineering degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master’s Degree in National Security and Resource Strategy from the US National Defense University.

“Both Tim and John bring a wealth of knowledge and diverse experience with them,” said FCPS Chief Jeff Swoboda. “Their leadership perspectives will further strengthen our agency and our community, and I’m excited to welcome them to our executive team.”

The assistant chief positions opened as a result of a retirement and the creation of a new Community and Special Services division in the agency. Chief Swoboda will determine division assignments in December, and Feyen and Doran will officially start on January 2, 2019.