Fort Collins Provides Update on Linden Street Project

An update was given in the March Fort Collins City Manager’s report about the plans for the renovation of Linden street between Walnut and Jefferson.

The city anticipates to finalize the design of the $3.8 million project in April.

The initial concepts include converting the section of Linden Street to a “convertible” street; one that can function primarily as a roadway but can also be closed to vehicles and converted to a pedestrian plaza during specialty events.

Construction would begin in April and finish by fall.

Project status: