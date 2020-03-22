Fort Collins Provides Update on Linden Street Project

Image courtesy City of Fort Collins. The $3.8M Linden Street Renovation Project would create a "convertible" street.

An update was given in the March Fort Collins City Manager’s report about the plans for the renovation of Linden street between Walnut and Jefferson.

The city anticipates to finalize the design of the $3.8 million project in April.

The initial concepts include converting the section of Linden Street to a “convertible” street; one that can function primarily as a roadway but can also be closed to vehicles and converted to a pedestrian plaza during specialty events.

Construction would begin in April and finish by fall.

Project status:

  • Staff is negotiating with a Contractor to construct the planned improvements.
  • Staff has integrated the Contractor into the final design phase of the project.
  • Staff and representatives from the Contractor are collectively performing outreach to gather feedback and perspectives on potential construction phasing plans and to inform stakeholders of the upcoming construction.
  • Staff anticipates finalizing design plans in April, with construction starting shortly thereafter. Staff is targeting a late fall completion date, but this date is dependent on the approved construction phasing.

