Fort Collins’ Shiny New Food Co-op! Grand Re-opening this weekend!

Trinity Bigford

The Fort Collins Food Co-operative on 250 East Mountain Avenue, started by students and community members in 1972, has been recently renovated and it is celebrating with the public May 4th-6th.

“We owed it to our dedicated member-owners to spruce up the place,” says Trinity Bigford, prepared foods lead and general management team member.

The Food Co-op is planning their grand re-opening party for the first weekend of May. The party will have local vendor demonstrations, prizes, giveaways, and a drawing. Stop by to check out the changes.

Bigford continues,

“With the influx of new housing in the immediate downtown area, we really wanted to make the store shine to welcome our future neighbors with open arms and to provide them with fresh, local ingredients for their culinary adventures.”

If you haven’t visited yet, come to check out Fort Collins’ only food-coop!