Fort Collins Small Business Relief and Recovery Loan Fund to Support Small Businesses

A portion of The Fort Collins Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund is now open to small businesses in Fort Collins impacted by COVID-19. Non-profit community lending partner Colorado Lending Source has committed $110,000 to this effort. A key objective of this fund is to assist local non-profit community lenders like Colorado Lending Source in providing timely access to working capital for critical needs, in order to augment Federal relief programs and help protect jobs and businesses in Fort Collins. The City is working to expand this program and will share regular updates when new loan tranches and other types of financial support become available via our non-profit community lending partners.

Loan details of the Colorado Lending Source program are as follows:

Two-year loans for working capital, six-month at 0% interest and deferral of all principal and interest payments, and 2% interest and principal payments for months 7-24

Loan amount up to $10,000

Designated for new loans only

To learn more about the program or to apply for the Small Business Relief and Recovery Loan Fund with Colorado Lending Source, please visit https://www.coloradolendingsource.org/articles/small-business-emergency-loans. This is will take you to the Emergency Loans page. Simply scroll down to the second loan option to see the Fort Collins loan fund.

For updates on the Small Business Relief and Recovery Loan Fund, please visit fcgov.com/business or email business@fcgov.com. This email address can also be used for any other business-related questions.